In the wild: Phasmids

It’s that time of year again, when phasmids (from the Latin “Phasm,” meaning “phantom,” “specter,” or “apparition”) appear near our homes for Hallowe’en. You may know them as “walking sticks” or “stick insects.” During the summer months, they grow rapidly in our treetops, feeding at night, on leaves, so as to avoid songbird predation as they move and become bigger and juicier-appearing to screech owls, etc.

As the leaves begin to fall, the now-heavy phasms fall with them, like some seasonal prank is being played on them, and they try to re-ascend, often using our screen doors or walls in confusion for trees. I always catch them (they’re harmless and couldn’t hurt you even if they wanted to, which they don’t) and bring them to nice big trees, myself. When they’re at ease, they trundle along like... you know... a stick with six legs, and when alarmed, they stretch their forelegs out in line with their body and remain motionless, usually escaping any hungry predator.

Enjoy the little Hallowe’en ghosts of our Hudson Valley!

Jay Westerveld

New York Natural History Council

Jay Westerveld has been researching natural and cultural history across numerous continents for over 40 years.