If it ain’t broke...

To the Editor:

It is not disputed that the Warwick schools are rated among the best in New York State pretty much across the board. This is due to a lot of factors — an excellent superintendent, dedicated teachers, and a very capable school board with many years of experience and a proven track record of working well together.

Given these facts, it is surprising, and perhaps alarming, to see that three newcomers, with no board experience, are seeking to oust the three incumbents — John Garcia, Bob Howe, and Dory Masefield, who are doing a great job. At the very least, they need to explain what they see that needs “fixing,” and exactly what their “fixes” would look like. If they do that, Warwick voters will know what to do.

Douglas R. Stage

Warwick