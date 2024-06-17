Hudson Valley Jazz Festival takes a year off

The Hudson Valley Jazz Festival is taking a break after 14 seasons. Our yearly event which placed our region’s wealth of local artists alongside top names will return in 2025.

The series, which began as “The Warwick Jazz Festival,” expanded to several towns in the valley, presenting concerts in varied settings from libraries to parks, performing arts centers, galleries, cafes to restaurants.

While most think of festivals as a single stage one location production, The Hudson Valley Jazz Festival partnered with businesses and venues to provide an array of styles and settings.

We appreciate the support of The Village of Warwick, Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, Concerts on The Lawn, SLPAC, Village of Warwick Historical Society, Village of Greenwood Lake, and the many participating clubs and businesses who acted as sponsors and presenters.

The goal has always been to help raise the profile of Hudson Valley jazz talent deserving wider recognition. Its been wonderful to have coverage in The NY Times, DownBeat, JazzTimes, Village Voice, Chronogram, Straus News, D&H Canvas, Hook Magazine, and other local media.

We’ll take this time to see how we can improve on the formula. Those interested in being part of the festival organization are encouraged to reach out. We’d like your feedback.

Steve Rubin

Hudson Valley Jazz Festival