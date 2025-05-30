To the Editor:

Trump/DOGE are taking a wrecking ball to our government, not to save money, really, but to destroy its functioning. It’s easy to criticize government, and easy to forget how much it contributes to our lives.

Here are some questions I have after more than 100 days of this administration:

What have they done to improve healthcare? What have they done to reduce prescription drug prices? What have they done to reduce food prices? What have done about the price of housing? What have they done about the housing shortage? What have they done about improving treatment for people addicted to drugs? What have they done about homelessness? What have they done to reduce hunger? What have they done about improving maternal health? What have they done to protect Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid? What have they done to improve access to mental health treatment?

Instead, I see Trump/DOGE trying to dismantle agencies like the National Institutes of Health, which grants money for health research, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which goes after companies that defraud consumers, and the Social Security Administration, which already operates much more efficiently than private insurance, and never missed a payment. The new budget bill would make drastic cuts to the safety net.

It’s much easier to break things than to build or mend them. If improvements and cuts are necessary, then carefully make them, but don’t tear down a house to fix a broken window or water pipe. I want a government that protects and serves everyone, not just the billionaire class.

So, assuming you are not a billionaire, how is your life better now?

Mary Makofske

Warwick