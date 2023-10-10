Horrible events in Israel

What can we learn from it? Israel is well known for having the best security forces in the world. Just ask any U.S. security people who work with them.

So how could such a Hamas prep have taken hold without forewarning? Consider the feuding parts of Netanyahu and members of the military and the disorganization of the Knesset. The Knesset is the Israeli equivalent of our House of Representatives. Internal strife leaves a country exposed .

Are you listening Congress? Get your act together. We depend on you.

Gerard Freisinger

Warwick