High School Principal: ‘Change, though sometimes daunting, can also lead to something truly beautiful’

Dear Warwick Valley High School families,

As we eagerly approach the start of the 2023-2024 school year, I would like to extend a warm and heartfelt welcome to both our new and returning families to Warwick Valley High School. To our graduating class of 2023, I offer my heartfelt congratulations as you step into the next chapter of your lives.

We stand at the threshold of an exciting journey ahead, and I am thrilled to embark on this High School experience alongside our exceptional students, dedicated parents, and committed staff. Together, we will explore, create, and grow, rediscovering the true essence of what it means to be a part of the Warwick Valley High School community.

At Warwick Valley High School, our mission is centered around creating an environment where every student feels not only welcomed but also connected - a place they can truly call “home.” We believe in nurturing academic and social growth, encouraging each student to challenge themselves and discover their passions. As families, please know that we are here to offer our unwavering support in any way we can. Our teachers and staff, who deeply care about each and every student, will inspire and guide each student to reach their fullest potential. Our counselors are dedicated to helping students navigate the complexities of the high school journey and overcome academic and social challenges with care and understanding. We are committed to ensuring the success of all of our students and families.

Throughout the summer we have been hard at work, diligently preparing for our reopening. Our efforts have included refining our procedures, cleaning the building, and reimagining our curricula to meet the needs of our ever-changing student body. As we embark on this new school adventure, let us remember that change, though sometimes daunting, can also lead to something truly beautiful. I encourage each of you to embrace this change with open arms and find joy in the transformative process.

We look forward to a fun, exciting and successful school year.

Georgianna Diopoulos

Principal, Warwick Valley High School