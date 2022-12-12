Help write the next chapter: The Albert Wisner Public Library Foundation Annual Appeal

For nearly 100 years, through difficult times and good times alike, our library has nurtured, sustained, educated and entertained. Our library continues as center of community and community center.

A new strategic plan is in the offing. The plan will look forward to the provision by our library of ever more content, services, programs and resources. The foundation will continue to offer general budgetary support as well as targeted funding for areas of special interest.

We think it important to demonstrate commitment to our library and community. That is why we will again this year match, dollar for dollar, every gift made to the Annual Appeal. Please join us. Think hard, reach deep, be as generous as you can.

-Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes for the Foundation

2022 has seen the Warwick community return enthusiastically to the Library as a place to meet, connect, learn and discover, after a quieter couple of years when masks and Zoom dominated our lives. It has been wonderful welcoming back longtime friends and introducing new ones to all the Library’s programs and resources.

Returning to a beloved place after time away, we see it with fresh eyes, happy to see the familiar while also recognizing that some changes may be in order. So, while resilience has been the watchword for the recent past, now we are looking ahead. Work has begun on a new five-year strategic plan for the Library. In order for the plan to reflect the community’s needs and hopes, we need your input. Please share your ideas with us. Our hope is to retain all that’s expected and special while incorporating creative new ideas to write the next chapter in the story of Albert Wisner Public Library. It’s a dynamic story of readers and thinkers, creators and explorers of all ages and walks of life.

With your support, the Library will continue to flourish, adapt and improve. We will keep you informed as the updated strategic plan takes shape, and hope that you’ll join us as we take on new projects and initiatives. Thank you!

-Lisa Laico, Director

Albert Wisner Public Library

Warwick