Recently, it came to our attention that a local business owner, Shannon Cheevers of Shannon’s Eyes on the Pies, was harassed by antisemitic remarks and hate threats.

As elected officials of our three villages we are dismayed by these words and will not accept or condone this form of hatred.

In the words of Rabbi Rebecca Shinder of Temple Beth Shalom in Florida, N.Y., after the 2016 desecration of their cemetery, “Hate does not live here.”

We believe in the words of Rabbi Shinder.

We stand together, in unity and respect for our Jewish friends, families and residents.

Village of Warwick Mayor, Michael Newhard

Village of Florida Mayor, Daniel Harter

Village of Greenwood Lake Mayor, Matthew Buckley