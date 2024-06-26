It’s Independence Day

And we’ll all sing and dance

Today and we’ll remember our

Loved ones who fought for

Our freedom and it

Came with

A heavy price

War is not pretty

nor is it nice

So let’s take a minute

To remember our

Brave men and women

Who sadly passed away

Fighting for our freedom

And the fireworks

Has just begun and

The kids are having so

Much fun waving American flags

And while the adults have a few

Beers and

Hug and kiss each other

And everyone is full of love

So raise your glass or your can

Of beer and

Toast for the Fourth of July

And it’s a beautiful

And perfect day to

Celebrate our Independence Day

Fourth of July

Fourth of July

And this special day is

Forever inside our hearts

Our freedom

And liberty we won so let’s

Get this party started

And we’ll have so much fun and

We’ll never forget our true heros who

Died for this day so scream out loud

Happy Fourth of July and

God bless you all and peace and love

To every American on our Independence Day.

David P. Carroll

New York, NY