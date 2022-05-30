Gun control, not armored control

Look out past your front lawns and you will realize that yes, gun control does save lives. What is it with people’s love affair with guns? What is true, is that Love does affect and distort your mind, for sure! I’m certain that gun lovers are the first to speak up and give “thoughts & prayers” to the families of our babies after this horrendous act. That just relieves you of your warped conscience. You tell us the “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” argument just to take away your guilt.

Wake up and look at the research. There are more than enough examples out there in the world -- out past your front lawn -- that show gun control, stricter measures do work! Australia, UK, New Zealand, Scotland are all examples!

You want our children to be “protected” by more guns because you believe the children will feel safer? Seriously? You think our babies will feel more secure? How? You think every entrance and window can be covered by personnel? Really? These are Band-Aids. Our children need to be able to live in a society that lets them go to a safe place -- “Little Johnny” will be reminded day in and day out that some unbalanced person can come shooting at them at any moment. How do you think this will affect his future? It’s a very vicious cycle isn’t it.

There have been attempts, solutions put forth, but there are Politians out there that have voted against the smallest measure of background checks because their pockets have been deeply lined by the NRA.

If you truly care about our babies, our community, other humans that don’t look like you, open your eyes & mind and vote for the candidates that take a stand against guns and for gun control. They are not trying to take them away from you, it needs to be “Less easy” to buy.

In the words of Steve Kerr, the coach of the Golden State Warriors basketball team:

“When are we gonna do something? I’m tired, I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families.... I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough. There’s 50 senators...who refuse to vote on HR 8, which is a background check rule that the House passed a couple years ago.... [N]inety percent of Americans, regardless of political party, want...universal background checks.... We are being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote despite what we the American people want...because they want to hold onto their own power. It’s pathetic.”

With this Memorial Day honoring all the bravest who gave the extreme sacrifice for their country to protect our freedom from foreign enemies -- don’t you think they should be honored by you protecting our babies on our home soil?

Betty LoForese, Warwick, NY