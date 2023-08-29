Greetings from the the Warwick Valley High School PTSA

The Warwick Valley High School PTSA would like to welcome all our students and staff back to the Warwick Valley High School. We would also like to welcome our new to the high school Principal Georgianna Diopoulos and Associate Principal Nicholas Emanuele. Our high school is a great place to learn, make friends, join clubs, explore and expand your interests. The WVHS PTSA supports all of our students, teachers and staff. The WVHS PTSA promotes school events as well as the achievements of our high school students in academics, athletics, the arts and the NYS PTA Reflections contest. We promote student scholarships and awards for the senior class and fundraise to allow us to award hundreds of dollars in PTA scholarships. We also work with the class advisors of each class as needed and help celebrate our senior class with graduation gifts. We also collaborate with students of WVHS Student Senate in May for the Faculty and Staff Appreciation Picnic.

We want to thank everyone that has supported us this past year. We look forward to another successful year. Membership is now open to all WVHS students, parents and faculty. A membership link is posted on the school website and on our Facebook page. Membership is our largest and easiest fundraiser and we appreciate the support.

We hope you can join us for our first meeting Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the High School lobby to talk about what we as a community can do this year.

Most sincerely,

The 2023-24 PTSA BOARD

President Meredith Rother

Vice President Vanessa Holland

Treasurer Heather Parsons

Secretary Beth Purta