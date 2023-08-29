Greetings from the Sanfordville Elementary School PTA Board

Welcome to the 2023-2024 school year.

On behalf of the Sanfordville PTA Board, we are delighted to welcome you to the 2023-2024 school year and to our wonderful Sanfordville Elementary community.

We are looking forward to a great year filled with fantastic events, community building activities and, most importantly, supporting our kids and teachers so they can continue to attain excellence in education.

The primary way to make this the best year for your family and our community is to join the PTA. This is an annual membership. Here’s your chance to be a member of a great organization that funds many of the opportunities you see at our school.

Your support enhances your child’s(ren’s) experiences at our school and we want to hear from you.

When you join the PTA you are not obligated to attend all meetings nor volunteer, you can participate as much or as little as you would like or able to, finding a perfect balance that is just right for you.

Another way to make it the best school year ever is to volunteer. By joining and volunteering in the PTA, there is no better way to get connected.

Know what’s happening at Sanfordville, meet other parents and teachers and build rapport, plus share ideas, concerns and experiences.

By volunteering you put your skills, hobbies and interests to work.

Purchasing spirit wear at our online store is another way to support. Go to: https://iheartimprints.com/collections/sanfordville/Sanfordville and show your School Pride.

Please follow us on our social media sites at:http://www.facebook.com/SanfordvillePTAInstagram @sespta2023remind app: Sanfordville PTA - code: @ses-pta2

We will be using these forums daily for reminders, updates and announcements.

If you don’t have social media, don’t worry, we also send email updates to all of our active PTA members for the current school year.

You can also reach the Sanfordville PTA at sanfordvillepta@gmail.com.

Please join us for the first PTA meeting of the year, Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Sanfordville Elementary cafeteria.

We look forward to your support and partnership in making this school year a success.

Thank you.

The Sanfordville Elementary School PTA Board