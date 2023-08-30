Greetings from the Park Ave PTA

Dear Park Avenue families:

The Park Avenue PTA is thrilled to welcome everyone back for another great school year, and we are especially excited to extend a warm welcome to the new Park Ave families joining us for the first time this year.

Our PTA is committed to serving the students, families and community of our wonderful school, and we’re looking forward to providing enriching activities for your students throughout the year. We know you are equally committed to your students’ education, and we encourage each of you to put that commitment into action by becoming a PTA member.

Our members are the heart of our PTA, and all Park Ave family members and community members are welcome. Membership fees go directly toward the many programs we offer, so by taking the simple step of joining as a member, you enable us to continue to provide academic enrichment, after-school programs, family events and so much more.

PTA membership is also the best way to stay connected with the latest on Park Avenue events, tap into a network of other parents and teachers, witness change in our school, and be a role model to our students. While we always welcome volunteers, membership does not obligate you to volunteer at any of our events. To join, visit parkpride.memberhub.com.

This year’s Park Avenue PTA Board consists of Josephine Di Salvo and Christine McKnight as Co-Presidents, Theresa Maybeck and Terri O’Neill as Co-Vice Presidents, Kristin Donnelly as Treasurer, Annalie Vallejo as Corresponding Secretary, Maria Crisano as Recording Secretary, Jennifer Pesta as Social Media Coordinator, Joanna Tower as Event Coordinator, and Nicole Amoresano as Gratitude Gang Coordinator.

Please join us for our first PTA meeting of the school year on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

In-person and virtual; register as a member or follow us on social media for virtual login details.

And be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram @parkavepta for up-to-date information throughout the year. We look forward to a great year ahead with your support.

The Park Avenue PTA