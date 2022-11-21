Good will, good humor displayed

To the editor:

It is that time of year....yes, the holidays are here. While many see this as a time of family, joy and kindred spirits, for some it magnifies some much darker thoughts. We live in truly difficult times.

For more years than I can recall, there has been one individual bringing light to our town. On Spanktown road, there lives a man for whom bringing light into our world is an annual tradition. He has labored for many years setting up holiday light displays and decorations for all of us. His love of the season and sharing that with us all is something truly beautiful and magical. When health problems a few years back forced him to suspend this annual tradition for a brief time...our part of the world was a little darker. He is back and his son has let us know this will truly be the last year for the display.

I am sure some view his work as little more than a passing seasonal exercise....but for this big kid, It is a symbol of hope and light in a darker world. I hope you all take the time this season to drive on out and see one last time, the amazing work of Mr. Poloniak

We as a town are truly blessed to have been able to bask in the glow of this man’s work. Take inspiration from his selfless act of love and light and shine some of your own on the world.

James Mehling

Warwick