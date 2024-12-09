x
Girls’ travel soccer team goes caroling

Warwick /
| 09 Dec 2024 | 12:30
    The girls 13u Warwick travel soccer team took a trip to Schervier Pavilion on December 7 to spend some time caroling for the residents. This is the second year that the players have done this. Their coaches, Mandy Blanton and Emily Oladipo, along with trainer Trevor Bourne, organized the outing.
