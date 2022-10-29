Ghost neighbors

To the Editor.

A number of stories come out, around Halloween, about haunted places in and around Warwick, ranging from the Old Prison to various homes.

Donna Reis wrote a book around 20 years ago with stories from people who have experienced supernatural phenomena.

Even the latest issue of the Warwick Advertiser delves into weird phenomena and scary history of the old Salesian School in Goshen.

Having spent 80 odd years on and off in Warwick as a child, teenager and adult, I have had some contact one way or another with some of these haunted places.

Before little league in the early 1950s we had a baseball team called Junior Sportsman. Our coach was Bob Wright. We played various teams of the area. One of which was the boys at the Salesian School.

Never heard any voices and there was no talk of strange phenomena.

One of the homes mentioned as haunted was the house on Ackerman Road - midway with the bridge, pond and guest house.

Back before Medicare, my physician father used to make house calls to the Hubbards who lived there . In those days, bed rest for a prolonged period was the treatment of choice after surviving a heart attack. I would accompany him and formed a relationship with the Hubbard grandchildren. Every Sunday, for several years, the Hubbards would treat us to a chicken dinner in return for medical care. “Uncle George” Hubbard would tell us all kinds of western stories from books he had written.

There were no ghosts. Or at least I was unaware of any supernatural forces.

Tours of the old State School For Boys elaborate on supernatural events. I actually lived in the staff quarters for two years while my Father served as the physician for the boys. And for many years afterwards, would swim at the beach on Wickham Lake which is now run down. Do not remember any ghosts .

The old Vail House, now the Italian Villa, is said to have supernatural events. My only experience there was pronouncing Roy who had used one of his prized shotguns to end his life. In subsequent visits, other than eating in a room not associated with the event, have not heard any odd sounds.

I do know of various places where suicides and even a homicide was committed. The present owners of those places seem very happy.

I guess the point of all of this is that the human mind can fabricate all kinds of things from Qanon to Afterlife. It makes life interesting.

Gerry Freisinger