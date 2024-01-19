Getting to the heart of the matter: Self-love for the month of love

We the People Warwick (WTPW), a non-profit organization dedicated to creating programs for our community to scatter joy, inspire hope, share love, and seek peace, is proud to announce the launch of “Self-Love for the Month of Love.” This program, brought to you by WTPW’s Mental Health Resilience Team, highlights the value of nourishing self-love and personal care and offers participants invaluable tools for enhancing their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Each Friday in February from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., a session of the Self-Love for the Month of Love program will take place at the Vastu Health Center located in Warwick. The program, open to all town of Warwick residents, will provide a safe and supportive environment to explore a wide array of holistic practices and pathways for nourishing mental health and wellbeing. Residents are invited to participate in as many of the four free sessions (each with multiple activities scheduled) as they’d like. Participants will have the opportunity to experience meditation, breathwork, mandala art, sound healing, guided imagery, and energy-based activities such as qigong and other wellness practices that can cultivate self-reflection, reduce stress, and increase emotional resilience.

As spaces are limited, interested residents are encouraged to sign up in advance to secure their place in each Self-Love for the Month of Love they wish to attend. Registration and further information are available at wethepeoplewarwick.org/self-love.

