Getting to know the police chief

To the Editor:

I found the article profiling Warwick Police Chief John Rader to be an interesting and unusual piece of small town local journalism. In my experience, when a Chief of Police is the subject of a new story, there’s some conflict or controversy that has led to the article, but not this time.

The reporter chose to focus on the everyday story of a man with a very important job to do and, in the process, let readers get a better understanding of the man, his background and how he sees his role as the leader of a police force and as a member of the community. I, like most Warwick residents, I suspect, have never met Chief Rader, but I now have a better understanding of and respect for the way he is doing what he does.

Geoff Howard

Warwick