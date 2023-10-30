Get out and vote on election day

Election day is fast approaching in Warwick. All but one town position are single candidate races. While this may seem the perfect time to “take this one off” as the result is obvious, I caution all to heed events that have transpired in our county in recent cycles. Voting is more than a right, it is an obligation by all citizens to engage in their local government. Many only take notice after the fact when things don’t go their way. We all bear responsibility in seeing the needs and concerns of our community being served by those put in position to do so. As someone who works with veterans I can tell you that every single one of them answered the call of our nation to serve, honor, and defend our inalienable rights.

All of us have obligations in our daily lives. Voting has gotten far more accessible and flexible for us, early voting, absentee ballots, etc. Please do not fall prey to apathy and lose sight of what is important to our community. We are the stewards of its future and our actions today help set the course going forward.

I won’t tell anyone who to vote for, that’s a choice left to the individual. I will say that appearances matter. Make your opinion count... get out and vote!

Jim Mehling

Warwick