Gagliano history

I am writing this letter in support of Eilleen Gagliano as she runs for her fourth term on the Warwick Valley school board. I’ve known Eilleen for close to two decades and had the opportunity to serve on the Park Avenue Elementary PTA board as her co-President for a term. I watched and learned as Eilleen spearheaded the creation of new programs such as the Talent Show and the Spelling Bee.

Her philosophy of ensuring access for all students to programs that promote creativity and academics has carried onto the school board. Since the Park Avenue days, I’ve watched Eilleen’s commitment and advocacy grow to the point where she is now serving the district as Vice President of the school board.

As a parent of two recent WVHS graduates and a current 11th grader, I’ve been comforted in witnessing the continued improvement of my children’s educational opportunities. As a fiscally prudent taxpayer it is gratifying to know that not only has the district kept the tax levy below the allowable tax cap for the past 6 of the last 9 years, this year’s budget will see a reduction in the tax levy of close to a quarter of a million dollars. Please join me in voting for Eilleen Gagliano for the Warwick Valley school board.

Rick Peddle

Warwick