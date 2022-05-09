Forever Jewelers and Rotary Club clasp hands to help Ukrainians

WARWICK NY – Forever Jewelers and the Warwick Valley Rotary are raffling fine jewelry to fundraise for Ukrainian. Every dollar raised will be shared with the Ukrainian people through Rotary International.

Tickets are $5 each and are available at Forever Jewelry, 36 Main St., Warwick, where the lemon quartz diamond necklace and matching earrings are on display.

The 14K white gold necklace and earrings are valued at $1300 and were donated by Forever Jewelers. The winner will be drawn this summer, when the ticket barrel is full.

The benefit-raffle is the brainchild of Sarah Carew, whose father, Moshe Schwartzberg, founded Forever Jewelers in 1990, and Patricia Lurye Dempster who is a Warwick Valley Rotarian.

“The people of Warwick are generous. The people of Ukraine are suffering in this war. This is an opportunity for Warwick residents and visitors to directly help,” said Ms. Carew.

Forever Jewelers is open 5 days a week, Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.