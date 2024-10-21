Florida trunk or treat

The Florida NY Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone who helped make our October 19, 2024, first trunk-or-treat a success.

The thanks go out to:

Trunks: Florida Public Library, Florida Lions Club, the Florida Fun-Fest Committee, New Beginnings Spa, Werners Ace Hardware, Walden Bank, Paul Nieman and Friends.

Face painting and tattoos along with treats: The S.S.Seward PTSA

Food by Fresh Fusion Smoothies and Juice, Zoe’s Latin Cafe

S&SO Produce and Shuback Farms for pumpkins, Bobby for hay bales

T.S.Purta Funeral Homes for the electric to play the great music provided by the DJ

Social Island for the hay wagon ride through the village and St. Joseph’s Church for the use of the field!

It was grand... see you next year!

Beth Fuller, Secretary

Florida NY Chamber of Commerce