The people of Warwick have had a chance to observe both of the current candidates for town justice in the coming election. Elizabeth Cassidy is the most qualified to run for that office. She exemplifies honesty, fairness, and thoughtful consideration and evaluation of the facts.

A graduate of Pace Law School, Elizabeth has lived in Warwick and practiced law here for more than 10 years. She has small business experience running her own general law practice. She has knowledge of the town, of local laws and regulations, and of the special characteristics that make Warwick a unique community. She has been village attorney for Florida, attorney to the planning board in Monroe, and counsel to the zoning board of appeals. She was also special counsel for Washingtonville. Having served as local prosecutor, she is familiar with local law and local government functions. Elizabeth was recently president of the Warwick Chamber of Commerce. Her children attend Warwick schools. Elizabeth sponsors the Warwick Little League and is a tireless booster of our community.

She personifies impeccable character and credentials. Please vote for Elizabeth Cassidy because of her clear vision for an equitable, respectful, and efficiently run court.

Your vote is important on November 7.

Vera Miller

Greenwood Lake