I am writing to endorse Elizabeth Cassidy for Warwick Town Justice.

As a long time resident of Warwick, it is refreshing to have a candidate with the work experience and core values that make Elizabeth Cassidy the most qualified person for this position. Elizabeth exemplifies the legal leadership that is important for our community. She has experience running her own private law practice, as well as being a village attorney and local prosecutor. She has headed our Warwick Chamber of Commerce and is also past president of the Women’s Bar Association as well as outstanding young attorney.

Liz is unwavering in her principles of consistency, fairness, and equal access to justice for all.

I urge you to support Elizabeth’s candidacy. Your vote is very important on election day, November 7, 2023.

Lissa (Phyllis) Scott

Warwick