Elect the common sense candidates

Common sense is sorely lacking in the one-party control from Albany to Washington DC. I am hopeful with the impressive candidates that are running to bring common sense back. Colin Schmitt for Congress is currently an assemblyman who has the track record of supporting our police, firefighters and first responders and has been outspoken in making sure inflation is brought under control by looking at the root causes such as not controlling our own energy production. Dorey Houle for State Senate is a mom of five who understands that enhancing education and school safety should be top priorities, our children should not be left behind and parents should be encouraged to be involved in their children’s education, she also knows the challenges of NY families and wants to be sent to Albany to ensure no more families are forced to move away because they can no longer afford to live in our great state. New York State Assembly candidate Lisa LaBue is a mother and grandmother who has the opportunity to bring a new voice to Albany, one of a single mother who has also been a business owner and will fight for our families and children because she knows the path we are on now does not set them up for success, we need her because she will fight for us, not NY corruption. The Hudson Valley also needs more representation in the New York State Supreme Court and Rich Guertin, John Sarcone, Linda Murray, John Cypher, Joseph Farca, and Michael Grace are those voices we deserve. And of course, Lee Zeldin for governor!

Adam McCarey

Middletown