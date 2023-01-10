Discussion of Duty

To the editor:

Colin Schmitt is a reservist in the Army National Guard, as are tens of thousands of men and women who serve, return home ,go back to work, and continue their responsibilities as citizens without accolades. Why is it that an assemblyman gets singled out and receives half a page in your paper for simply living up to his commitments? I find it incredibly self serving for Mr. Schmitt. I enlisted in the U.S Navy in 1970 for a period of 6 years, I did not and do not need to be thanked for simply doing my job and living up to my commitments neither should Mr. Schmitt. Grow up!

> Disgusted,

> Steve Notturno

> Warwick