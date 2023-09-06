CSEA welcomes back staff and students

On behalf of the officers and members of CSEA in the Warwick Valley School District, we would like to take this opportunity to welcome back all our students, faculty and staff for the 2023-2024 school year.

The upcoming year will be filled with new beginnings for students entering their academic career as well as challenges for all students as they navigate their educational journey and ready themselves for the future.

Under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. David Leach, our CSEA staff has been working to ensure a safe learning environment for students, teachers and staff and preparing our schools for the fall semester.

We wish our administrative team, students, faculty, and CSEA support staff a successful school year.

Charles Vealey III, President

Jeanne VanHassel, Vice-President

Christine Krasinski, Treasurer

Kelly Brunner, Secretary