Credit card surcharge surfeit

To The Editor:

Kudos to Ms. Cuddy for her letter about illegal credit card surcharges. I have been battling this issue for quite some time now and am also becoming increasingly frustrated that nothing is being done about stopping it. To persuade more consumers to join in the fight I would like to add a few of the major reasons that I am against businesses doing this:

1) It is illegal and creates an unfair financial advantage for businesses that are participating in it over businesses that choose to operate within the law.

2) They are lying when they say that “everyone is doing it” and that they “participate in the NYS cash discount program” as everyone is NOT doing it and that there is no such thing as a NYS Cash Discount Program. This is just marketing BS that makes the concerned consumer feel belittled should they be brave enough to question these charges.

3) THE BUSINESS IS STEALING YOUR CREDIT CARD POINTS. Yes, by charging you an additional surcharge they just took the points you earned with that purchase. If you are fortunate enough to have a rewards program that pays 4% on restaurant purchases you break even but if you are only getting 1% or 2% cash back they stole some of your points you earned buying things elsewhere. Nice that they get to pay for a great vacation on your points!

4) Lastly, but probably the most offensive is the question, What’s In Their (the owner’s) Wallet? A CREDIT CARD!!! Most, if not all these business owners have a credit card that they use for personal and likely business expenses. They likely enjoy earning points when they use these credit cards, just like we do. They pay bills with the cash back or buy plane tickets or any number of the same rewards that any other credit card user enjoys by using their credit card. So why is it that they punish anyone that dares to use a credit card in their place of business?

Like Debbie Cuddy says. You have the means to fight this and take a stand. File those complaints with the NYS Consumer Protection Office. It’s easy and online and you WILL get your money back. But also remember that your money is your power. Supporting businesses that operate within the law and choose to appreciate their customers rather than punish them is the best way to fight against this illegal activity.

Bob Linguanti

Warwick, NY