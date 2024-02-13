Constructive dialogue: The art of thinking together

Would you like to engage in meaningful conversations that welcome your story, your perspective, and your vision for our community? We the People Warwick’s dialogue series is where this happens! Come experience how constructive dialogue can support multiple perspectives, foster trust, and renew hope in our ability to build new ways to understand and interact with each other.

Through a structured dialogue process, guided by trained facilitators, participants might enrich their own perspective, gain clarity about their differing views, discover common ground, or even create the possibility of future collaborative action that previously may have seemed impossible.

Join our new spring series that takes place at the Warwick Valley Community Center over the course of two Saturdays, March 2 and 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break (provided). This program is free to all town of Warwick residents. For more information and to sign up, visit wethepeoplewarwick.org/dialogue-series.

Kristin Dwyer/We the People Warwick

Warwick