Community connection endeavors

Dear Editor,

To be here for each other, we need to hear each other.

We the People Warwick (WTPW) endeavors to build connection among all community members. Listening with the intention of understanding is critically important for true connection. And giving voice to all members of our community in the way each prefers to express themselves allows us to hear each other so that together we can improve the ways we are here to support each other.

Therefore, WTPW is extending the time frame for three current initiatives: our Youth Engagement Questionnaire, our Teen Art, Poetry and Essay Exhibition and Share Your Pandemic Story through November 15th.

WTPW’s Youth Engagement Team’s mission is to create opportunities for young people and adults to talk candidly about youth issues, to collaborate with tweens and teens in developing activities that contribute to positive youth development, and to increase young people’s influence and personal stake in our community. With this in mind, we ask local teens and their parents/guardians/those who work closely with them to complete our brief (4-question) questionnaire so that we can accurately assess their needs and deliver programming that reflects these needs. We need your input. Please visit the Teen Activities section of our website or click survey to complete the brief questionnaire today!

The Youth Engagement Team also seeks to give voice to our youth through our Teen Art, Poetry & Essay Exhibition with the theme: “Warwick: A Community of Belonging”. These art projects, poems, and essays will be shared at a public exhibition this fall. Please visit our website for all submission information and keep in mind that the top 4 entries will receive $100!

Share Your Pandemic Story is an initiative put together by our Mental Health Resilience team whose mission is to have an informed, educated community that provides support around the issues of mental health. Share Your Pandemic Story is an invitation and an opportunity for Town of Warwick residents to share their personal experiences of the global coronavirus pandemic. We all want to hear it.

Sharing our experiences - of loss, resilience, isolation, and connection – can offer an opportunity for healing. You can submit your story anonymously or not, whichever you prefer. We will share stories with the Warwick community by posting them physically at our local libraries and government buildings and electronically to our website. We will also use them to help identify topics for discussion at an upcoming free “You Are Not Alone” mental health forum on November 10th. The length and format of your story is up to you. Non-native English speakers are welcome to write in their native language. Again, more details are on our website.

Another story sharing opportunity for connection is being offered by WTPW’s Education Events Team. The second Warwick Story Share will take place on October 14th at 7:30pm at Mountain Lake Park (the former Kutz Camp).

Abby Meigh

Warwick