Clarifying Warwick Democratic party values

To the Editor:

There seem to be a good number of people who have trouble distinguishing between the two major political parties here in Warwick. I can’t speak for the Republican party, but as a member of the Warwick Democratic Committee, I assure them we have a dramatically different platform. Here it is:

Warwick Democrats and Democrats elsewhere believe in the worth and dignity of all persons, regardless of religious belief, skin color, gender or ethnic origin.

We believe in equal rights for all, including the right to free speech, the right to vote, the right to privacy and all those rights found or implied in our Constitution.

We believe in respect for all, and for our land.

We support organized labor, women’s rights, racial justice and equity.

We believe in an equal education for all our children, based on fact, reason and science.

We call for respect for our environment, and support renewable energy to counter the danger from climate change.

We believe our economy and government should work for everyone, health care is a right, our diversity is our strength and democracy is worth defending.

Our mission is to recruit and elect candidates who share our beliefs.

Join us! We meet the first Monday of every month (unless it’s a holiday) at the Warwick American Legion.

Terry Anderson

Greenwood Lake, NY