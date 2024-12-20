x
Christmas cheer and a hot meal

Newburgh /
| 20 Dec 2024 | 02:37
    Rhea Fleckenstein, right, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh, presents a Christmas tabletop arrangement to client Anna Alessi, along with her noontime hot meal. The arrangements, distributed to clients on Dec. 11, were prepared and donated by the Garden Club of Orange &amp; Dutchess Counties. For more information about Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh, call 845-562-3490 weekday mornings, or visit <a rel=nofollow href=http://www.mealsonwheelsnewburgh.org>mealsonwheelsnewburgh.org</a>.
