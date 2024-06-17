Celebrating the success of the Warwick Historical Society’s Party in the Park

I am happy to share the remarkable success of the Warwick Historical Society’s annual Party in the Park fundraiser, held on Saturday, June 1 in Lewis Park. With the unwavering support of dedicated WHS volunteers and committee members, this year’s event exceeded all expectations.

Thanks in part to Mark Palmieri from The Helm, who provided the delicious catered dinner, and the enthusiastic participation of our guests, we sold 124 tickets. This impressive turnout, combined with the generosity of attendees bidding on auction items donated by some of Warwick’s beloved businesses, resulted in us raising more funds than we have in the past four years!

Our success would not have been possible without the contributions of our dedicated sponsors: Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes, Lou and Cathie Heimbach, Corrine Iurato, Mary Ann and George Knight, Susan Metzger, Jean May, Jennifer and John O’Connor, Jane Gareiss, Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus, Wadeson Home Center, VanDuzer Mechanical Inc., Jack and Felicia Ellis, Corinna “Nina” Lewis, Ryan O’Leary - Edward Jones, Micha and Jennifer O’Connor, Christopher Ford, Stage & Donohue, PLLC, Sandy and Mark Kurtz, John Tracy Jr. and Marilyn Hayden, Mary Hope Lewis, The Last Whisky Bar, Peck’s Wine & Spirits, Warwick Valley Distillery, High Meadow Flowers, Kennedy Companies Inc., two anonymous sponsors, and Etched in Time.

We are incredibly grateful for the community’s support and look forward to continuing our mission to preserve, share, and celebrate the rich history of Warwick.

Christopher Sloan, Executive Director

Warwick Historical Society