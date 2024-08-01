Celebrating the success of the Warwick Historical Society’s George Washington Day 5K and Fun Run

I am happy to share the remarkable success of the Warwick Historical Society’s fourth annual George Washington Day 5K and Fun Run, held on Saturday, July 20 in Veterans Memorial Park. Thanks to the tireless efforts of our amazing WHS committee members, Village of Warwick, Warwick Little League, Warwick EMS and Warwick PD, this year’s event was a huge success, surpassing all expectations.

This year, we achieved an extraordinary milestone with an unprecedented 250 runners registering for the race. According to our official race timer, Second Wind Timing, the first runner crossed the finish line in a remarkable 17 minutes, setting an incredible pace that left most of us speechless! And of course, the day wouldn’t have been complete without the participation of our GW Day mascots, “George & Martha Washington” (Tom Brennen and Linda Blake), who set the colonial tone, posing for pictures and cheering on the runners.

Our success would not have been possible without the contributions of this year’s incredible sponsors: Bellvale Farms Creamery, T.S. Purta Funeral Home, John Pacos Construction, LLC, Family Footcare Group, LLP, Acrisure, Frazzleberries Country Store, Sneakers To Boots, Knights of Columbus #4952, The Mandracchia Family, Caffe a la Mode, South Street Tire & Auto, Horizon Family Medical Group, Etched in Time Engraving, Peck’s Wine and Spirits, Walden Savings Bank, Law Office of Jacob Tuckfelt, LLC, Gurda Oil Co., Inc., Force Physical Therapy, Mary & John Juliano, Kennedy Companies, Inc., Warwick Sunoco & Deli, Larry’s Deli, Last Whiskey Bar, Warwick Valley Auto Body, Fysioplus Physical Therapy, F.H. Corwin Florist, ShopRite of Warwick, Track 7 Postal Center, and Rooster Tees.

We deeply appreciate the community’s support and eagerly anticipate continuing our mission to preserve, share, and celebrate Warwick’s rich history.

Christopher Sloan

Warwick Historical Society