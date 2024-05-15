Celebrating EMS Week

The week of May 19 to May 25 marks EMS week across our nation, and the town of Warwick extends our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated emergency medical services professionals who tirelessly serve our community. EMS professionals are the unsung heroes of our community, selflessly sacrificing their time and often putting their own safety on the line to ensure the well-being of others. Day or night, rain or shine, you answer the call with courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication.

We also recognize the sacrifices made by your families and loved ones, who support you in your demanding and often challenging roles. Their unwavering encouragement and understanding enable you to fulfill your vital mission of saving lives and making a positive impact on our community.

During EMS Week and every week, we express our deepest appreciation for your service, sacrifice, and commitment to the well-being of our community. Your professionalism, compassion, and dedication inspire us all, and we are profoundly grateful for everything you do.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick