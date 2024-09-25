Bridge barrier support letter

On Sunday, September 22, 2024, the “Out of the darkness” suicide awareness walk took place at the Earl Reservoir. Attendance keeps growing and growing in the Town of Woodbury-Orange County, NY. What a beautiful and emotional day! Everyone stood together to support each other and letting everyone know they are not alone. So proud of this community to see how loving and supportive we can all be. The speakers were amazing, touching and the tears were flowing. Love, strength and support were definitely shown.

Let us keep this momentum going by following the link below and submitting this Bridge Barrier Letter to support Assembly Bill # A9248A: bit.ly/4dknWGQ.

Kate Luciani, Supervisor

Town of Woodbury