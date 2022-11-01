BOCES ballot box concerns

To the editor:

The vote last week for the BOCES Capitol project brought several points to light.

1) Little prior notification for many folks as to what , where, when, and why

2) The polling sites were manned by BOCES employees

3) There was NO verification of Identity, just an affirmation that you were registered to vote and had not voted anywhere else.

4) The ballot box was “ built by BOCES students”

5) The pens offered to vote with were stamped “BOCES”

Election integrity is dependent on unbiased oversight and control. There are rules and laws in place to ensure this....usually......

This entire effort regarding this vote went against every election norm.. Some may find these points “petty” and “paranoid”... let us ask ourselves...where do we draw the line? Electioneering near polling sites is illegal to start...and the “it’s for the kids “ argument has long since worn out its welcome.

Why is it always seem like it goes to the last minute before any consideration is made for repair and upkeep on so many structures paid for by taxpayers? Do you wait until your roof collapses on your home before considering repairs/maintenance? I do not fault the maintenance staff....I point the finger at the administrator (s) responsible for fiscal oversight. They have a responsibility to we the taxpayers, to ensure integrity and transparency...it’s our money!

James Mehling

Warwick