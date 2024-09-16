Banned Book Week and more

Next week (September 22-29) is the American Library Association’s (ALA) Banned Book Week. In recent years, there have been an increasing number of challenges to books. In 2023 there have been more titles being challenged by censorship in public libraries than ever before in the ALA’s 20 years of tracking that data. Here at the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society, we believe in empowering readers to make their own choices as to what materials they want to read.

The theme for this year’s Banned Books Week is “Freed Between the Lines.” In the words of the ALA “We can find freedom in the pages of a book — but book bans and censorship threaten that freedom, along with many other rights and institutions. During Banned Books Week 2024 and beyond, let’s share our love of the right to read and the freedom found in books. Let’s be Freed Between the Lines!” Visit ala.org/bbooks for more information!

We also have lots of programs going on in the second half of the month, so let’s jump into that:

On Friday, September 20 at 2 p.m. the Goshen Writer’s Group is returning after taking a break for the summer. If you’re a writer who’d like to meet other writers, share what you’ve been working on, and talk about your process, this is one to attend.

On Saturday, September 21 at 2 p.m. is our meeting of the Video Game Club.

September 23 at 3:30 p.m. is the next meeting of the Mystery Book Club. We’ll be discussing “The Left-Handed Twin,” by Thomas Perry.

On September 26 at 6 p.m., we’re pleased to present “Born to Be Wild: The Inner Life of Sterling Forest.”

On September 27 at 2 p.m. we have our Color & Craft Circle for Adults. Every second and fourth Friday, this low-key hangout gives people the chance to work on crafting projects and spend some time with others. We’ll have coloring pages and some basic craft supplies on hand if you aren’t already working on something.

On September 28 at 3 p.m. we’re hosting a concert featuring Turnpike Joe & The Traffic Jam. The concert will be held on the outdoor patio at the western lawn, so bring a folding chair or something to sit on. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the community room.

The week of September 23, the Children’s Department will be visiting Scotchtown Elementary School for Library Card Week where we meet with first graders and talk about our Library and all the fun resources and programs we provide. This is an annual event to promote and provide kids with materials to apply for their official library card!

On Fridays, 4 to 5:30 p.m., kids in grades K-6 can come to the Kids Activity Room for BookFlix! This is a drop-in program where kids can see what books are trending at the library! There will be book swag, popcorn and awesome activities. We hope that children will leave with a great new book to read.

You can access our full online calendar by visiting goshenpubliclibrary.org.

Goshen Public Library and Historical Society

Goshen