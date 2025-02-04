As your Town Supervisor, it’s important to make myself available to meet with and speak with you as much as possible. I know most people are working during the week and can’t just stop into Town Hall or pick up the phone whenever they want. That’s why I make the time every couple of months to station myself at Bagel Girls in Chester to give people a chance to speak to me on the weekends.

I’ll be holding my first Bagels with Brandon this Saturday, February 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. Come to Bagel Girls and sit down with me if you would like to talk about your comments, questions, suggestions, etc. I’m all ears and will do my best to give you answers or help you in any way I can. As always, thank you to Bagel Girls for letting me take up one of their tables!

Brandon Holdridge, Supervisor

Town of Chester