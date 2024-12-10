Auto mechanic story

Excellent article by Mandy Coriston on “What’s driving mechanics away?” in your Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 issue. Although not a mechanic, I have worked in various car dealerships since 1973 and have witnessed the complexity of new vehicles. Everything she reported is true.

I want to add the cost of specialized tools mechanics must buy that cost plenty. Today’s fasteners change with the weather it seems and every time the tool truck pulls in the mechanics have to buy another tool. One example many years ago when I worked at an independent shop outside Philadelphia, was a special tool to replace a Cadillac-only water pump. The shop owner didn’t want to spend the money, but did out of necessity as the engine was leaking coolant from the water pump. Now, dealerships have to buy special tools to work on all the EVs coming out.

Excellent article that no other news outlet has printed.

George Mattar

Milford