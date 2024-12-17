Thank you for publishing ”How do we all come back together?” back in November.

I thought about writing a letter to the editor back when I first read this article and helpful advice, but this week, hearing Merriam-Webster’s choice for the word defining 2024, solidified my resolve to speak up. As you may have heard, the word “polarization,” defined as “division into two sharply distinct opposites,” was chosen. Wow. Doesn’t that speak sad volumes. Another word that was under consideration was “totality,” because search volume for the word totality increased this year in light of the solar eclipse in April. The fact that a word arising from an awe-inspiring gift of nature was at least under consideration gives me hope.

As we’re now fully in the throes of the holiday season, filled with get-togethers with family and friends, alongside the transition of governmental power, the advice in “How do we all come back together?” is again timely and warrants another read. Here’s the link to the article: warwickadvertiser.com/news/local-news/how-do-we-all-come-back-together-XN3825671.

Some, and likely many, will decide to put politics in the “off-limits” category for holiday conversation. And in some cases, this may be the best decision for the group at hand. But in my humble opinion, if we continually avoid challenging topics and differences in viewpoints, the seeming polarization will only worsen. If we can approach conversations with curiosity and a genuine desire to understand another’s point of view, and very importantly, what life experiences have led them to their perspectives, instead of aiming to convince or change others’ minds — maybe then, we can take challenging topics off the “off-limits” shelf. There’s no doubt that we all seek to be heard and understood. If we look at conversations as dialogues rather than as debates, perhaps we have a shot.

Dialogue is the cornerstone of We the People Warwick, whose mission is to “foster dialogue, greater understanding and common ground among all people of Warwick, ensuring that every person feels welcomed, heard and supported in the town we all love.” We the People Warwick’s founder and director, Beverly Braxton, most certainly agrees with the advice put forth in “How do we all come back together.” In her over 50 years in Warwick, Beverly has been recognized countless times, most recently by the Warwick Lions Club and Essential Partners (whatisessential.org), for her community service and bridge-building initiatives. With bridge-building in mind, We the People Warwick is again offering its four-session dialogue series in January/February. Beverly shares that, “Each facilitated small group discussion of the dialogue series is focused on a theme that helps us see those who are different, not through the lens of a label, but as human beings with many stories. More info is available on We the People Warwick’s website: wethepeoplewarwick.org.

Such community-building initiatives also give me hope. I hope you are hopeful too.

Barb Hyde

Warwick