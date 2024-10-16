Applefest 2024 says thank you, Warwick!

The 34th annual Warwick Applefest on Oct. 6 was enjoyed by a large crowd of local residents and visitors, and we’re grateful to many in our community who made it a smooth and successful event.

Warwick Applefest, an important fundraising vehicle for local and area non-profit organizations, continues to be a well-attended and successful event. The festival is a fundraiser of the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber and Applefest Committee volunteers work together for several months each year to plan the event.

Our special thanks go to this year’s Applefest 2024 sponsors:

Jazz Apple Sponsors: BMW of Orange County

Empire Sponsors: Orange and Rockland Utilities, Price Chopper

Gala Sponsors: Law Office of Elizabeth Cassidy, Legoland, St. Anthony Community Hospital, WALL Radio, Warwick Valley Appletrail

Honeycrisp Sponsors: Cutco, Edward Jones- Ryan O’Leary, Exploria Resorts, Mountain Creek, Orange Bank and Trust, Pell Wealth Partners, WVT, and Wyndham

Red Delicious Sponsors: College Mode Consulting, Cross Country Mortgage, Jimmy’z Jewelry, Karen Gauvin- Our House Real Estate, Mike Cordero- State Farm, Rhinebeck Bank, Serendipitous Scents, ShopRite, Zammitti Law

McIntosh Sponsors: Monroe Pediatrics

Our thanks also go to the many volunteers and non-profit organization members who give their time and energy to this community effort to make each Applefest a reality! We’re grateful to the business owners and organizations who contribute to the success of the event by allowing their property to be used for vendors and musicians, or for sponsor and vendor parking.

An annual festival the size of Applefest would not be possible without the support and cooperation of our local governments and their agencies. The Warwick Police Department plays a critical role in planning a safe and secure event, and maintains a presence during the festival. The Village of Warwick Department of Public Works, Warwick EMS, Warwick NY Fire Department and Warwick NY Fire Police are also integral to the success of the event. Thanks also go to the Warwick Valley Central School District, which allows the use of its properties on the day of the event for vehicle parking. A special thank you goes to Field & Food (formerly known as the Local) who donated lunch for our bus drivers and first responders.

Applefest parking, entertainment, and the Stanley-Deming Park Apple Fun Fest were coordinated by the Warwick Valley Community Center, without whom the success of Applefest would not be possible — their contributions are so appreciated. In addition, some 25 other local, non-profit organizations participate in Applefest as their major annual fundraiser, enabling them to serve our community in many different ways.

Shuttle buses and drivers for the festival were provided by Orange County Transit. And after the event, Marangi Disposal/Interstate Waste Services and Executive Touch Landscaping did a great job cleaning up the festival area.

As always, the Applefest Committee sincerely appreciates the patience and cooperation of Warwick residents for this annual, one-day festival. Its success is, indeed, the result of a community-wide effort. We often hear from attendees what a wonderful town we live in. And each year, we’re proud to share it during Applefest!

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Applefest Committee

