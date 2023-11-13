Applefest 2023 says thank you, Warwick!

The 33rd Warwick Applefest on Oct. 1 was enjoyed by a large crowd of local residents and visitors, and we’re grateful to many in our community who made it a smooth and successful event.

Warwick Applefest, an important fundraising vehicle for local and area non-profit organizations, continues to be a well-attended and successful event. The festival is a fundraiser of the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber and Applefest Committee volunteers work together for several months each year to plan the event. Proceeds from this annual fall event are used by the Chamber for its operating budget, to sponsor a variety of events and activities throughout the year, and to promote tourism for the entire Warwick Valley business community.

Our special thanks go to this year’s Applefest 2023 sponsors:

Gala Sponsors: Access: Supports for living, Angry Orchard, Law Office of Elizabeth Cassidy, Legoland, Price Chopper, St. Anthony Community Hospital, WALL Radio.

Honeycrisp Sponsors: Aetna Medicare solutions, Freedom Boat Club, Hudson Sports Complex, Pell Wealth Partners, ShopRite, Tuxedo Hudson Realty – Elizabeth Broderick, Wyndham Destinations.

McIntosh Sponsors: Better Home & Yard Service, Crystal Springs Resort, Edward Jones-Ryan O’Leary, Kim Corkum-Keller Williams Realty, McManus and McManus LLP, Mechanical Rubber, Mountain Creek, Orange Bank and Trust, Our House Real Estate Group, Rhinebeck Bank, Seely & Durland: Acrisure Partners, Track 7, Warwick Valley Telephone, and the Book & Nook.

Our thanks also go to the many volunteers and non-profit organization members who give their time and energy to this community effort to make each Applefest a reality! We’re grateful to the business owners and organizations who contribute to the success of the event by allowing their property to be used for vendors and musicians, or for sponsor and vendor parking.

An annual festival the size of Applefest would not be possible without the support and cooperation of our local governments and their agencies. The Warwick Police Department plays a critical role in planning a safe and secure event, and maintains a presence during the festival. The Village Department of Public Works, Ambulance Corps and Fire Police are also integral to the success of the event. Thanks also go to the Warwick Valley Central School District, which allows the use of its properties on the day of the event for vehicle parking.

Applefest signage and parking, festival entertainment and bands, and the Stanley-Deming Park activities and kids’ activities area were coordinated by the Warwick Valley Community Center, with the help of many dedicated volunteers. In addition, some 25 other local, non-profit organizations participate in Applefest as their major annual fundraiser, enabling them to serve our community in many different ways. The money raised at Applefest by many local groups may reduce other fundraisers directed at Warwick residents and businesses during the rest of the year.

Shuttle buses and drivers for the festival were provided by Orange County Transit. And after the event, Marangi Disposal/Eastern Waste and Executive Touch Landscaping did a great job cleaning up the festival area.

As always, the Applefest Committee sincerely appreciates the patience and cooperation of Warwick residents for this annual, one-day festival. Its success is, indeed, the result of a community-wide effort. We often hear from attendees what a wonderful town we live in.

Crissy Hohmann, Coordinator, Warwick Applefest 2023

With sincere thanks on behalf of the Warwick Applefest 2023 Committee