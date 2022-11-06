Applefest 2022 says thank you

To the Editor,

This year’s 32nd Warwick Applefest was enjoyed by a large crowd of local residents and visitors. We are grateful to the many in our community who made it a smooth and successful event.

Warwick Applefest, an important fundraising vehicle for local and area non-profit organizations, continues to be a popular and successful event. Applefest is, by far, the largest fundraising endeavor by its sponsor, the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber and Applefest Committee volunteers spend several months planning each festival.

The proceeds from this regular fall event are used by the Chamber for its operating budget, to sponsor a variety of events and activities throughout the year, and to promote tourism for the entire Warwick Valley business community.

In addition, some 25 local non-profit organizations participate in Applefest as their major annual fundraiser, enabling them to serve our community in many different ways. The money raised at Applefest by many local groups may reduce other fundraisers directed at Warwick residents and businesses during the rest of the year.

Attracting so many visitors into our community for Applefest also gives a significant boost to the local economy. The event brings extra business to many restaurants, shops, bed & breakfasts and inns, apple orchards, wineries and businesses along the routes into the Village. And many who discover Warwick for the first time at Applefest return to enjoy and shop in our town again.

An annual festival the size of Applefest would not be possible without the support and cooperation of our local governments and their agencies. The Warwick Police Department plays a critical role in planning a safe and secure event, and maintains a strong presence during the festival. The Village Department of Public Works, Ambulance Corps and Fire Police are also integral to the success of the event. Additional thanks go to the Warwick Valley Central School District, which allows the use of its properties on the day of the event for festival vehicle parking.

We thank the many volunteers and non-profit organizations who contribute their time and energy to make each Applefest a reality. Pre-festival activities, musicians, and the Applefest Carnival in Stanley-Deming Park were coordinated by the Warwick Valley Community Center. We’re grateful to the business owners and organizations who contribute to the success of the event by allowing their property to be used for vendors and musicians, or for sponsor and vendor parking. Shuttle buses and drivers for the festival were provided by Orange County Transit. And after the event, Marangi Disposal/Eastern Waste and Executive Touch Landscaping did an incredible job cleaning up the festival area. Very special thanks go to this year’s Applefest Sponsors 2022:- Gold Sponsors: Access: Supports for Living, Myles Wealth Management, Orange & Rockland, Price Chopper, St. Anthony Community Hospital, UrbanXtracts, WALL Radio, Warwick Valley Apple Trail- Silver Sponsors: Great Gorge, Seely-Durland Inc., Mountain Creek, Hudson Sports Complex, Aetna Medicare Solutions, Pell Wealth Partners, ShopRite.

As always, the Applefest Committee sincerely appreciates the patience and cooperation of Warwick residents for this one-day festival. The success of this major event is, indeed, the result of a community-wide team effort.Over and over again, we hear from visitors what a wonderful town we live in. And we’re proud to share it during Applefest!

With sincere thanks,

Crissy Hohmann

Coordinator, Warwick Applefest 2022

On behalf of the Warwick Applefest 2022 Committee