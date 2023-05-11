Angel Maysonet will assure our classrooms are safe

To the Editor:

Angel Maysonet, native of Warwick and father of three Warwick High School graduates, is an excellent candidate for the Warwick Board of Education.

Angel is a retired New York Police Department detective. He is also a member of the NYPD/FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Having three kids of his own in the Warwick School system, Angel has the crucial experience necessary to protect our kids due to the increasing threats of violence in local schools. Angel will be a key voice and substantial influence to assure our classrooms are safe, providing the best opportunity for academic flourishing.

Considering Angel’s decades of experience in law enforcement and security, I fully support his candidacy for the Warwick Board of Education.

Jarrod Jones, Pastor

Sugar Loaf