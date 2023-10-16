As chairman of the Warwick Conservative Party Committee, I wholeheartedly endorse Karen Amundson for town justice. I’ve spoken with and met Karen many times and I am enthusiastic about her views on how the court should run. Karen’s long experience both defending and prosecuting those accused gives her the necessary empathy as well as the required firmness to ensure that justice is applied equally to all. I urge all Warwick residents to vote for Karen Amundson on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Pat Murphy

Warwick