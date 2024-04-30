I found it so enlightening to attend We the People Warwick’s presentation “A Day in the Life” at the Buckbee Center. Twice yearly, this program showcases members of our community and the work they do. I was especially impacted by the story of Joie Ogrodnick, one of our long-serving local EMT ambulance volunteers. Our EMT volunteers respond to every emergency, hazard, and natural disaster in the town of Warwick.

I was reminded of how much I have taken for granted the critical role that Warwick’s emergency medical team plays in securing the safety of our families. Joie shared with us the many requirements of on-going training in response protocols and technological advances, as well as the necessary collaboration among EMTs, hospital staff, police, and fire departments. Underlying the many engaging stories was irrefutable evidence of the tremendous personal sacrifice made daily by these public servants, who respond to our calls above and beyond the needs of their families, responsibilities, full-time jobs, and their own well-being.

It seemed to me that the challenge of this demanding work by some of Warwick’s first responders is compounded by the lack of enough volunteers; the burden of protecting us all has been shouldered by too few for too long. I am now left wondering to what extent Warwick residents understand the nature and the needs of a volunteer emergency medical service. How could we demonstrate our appreciation of their sacrifices? How might we do more as a community to recruit new volunteers? What other ways could we support those who serve us?

Nancy Nachtigal

Warwick