A vote for Eilleen Gagliano

To the editor:

I am writing to show my unwavering support for Eilleen Gagliano for Warwick Valley School Board. As an educator, parent, and a long-time friend of hers, I think we’d be lucky to continue having her on the board.

I’ve known Eilleen for more than 15 years. She is someone who always has time for the people in this community, especially parents with questions and concerns about their kid’s education. Over the years, I’ve witnessed her walk many parents through everything from kindergarten registration to the FAFSA. She is also bilingual, which has allowed her to work with our Spanish community, everything from translations to navigating the schools codes and protocols.

More importantly, as a parent herself, she cares about the kids in this community and she knows how to listen thoughtfully. She is proud of this school district and recognizes that it’s our teachers that make Warwick stand out. I am an educator and know how critical it is to have a board of ed that values and supports their teachers.

In the past, Eilleen has served the board with integrity and respect for the job. I know that if she is reelected, she will continue to help our district reach the next level.

Best,

Heather Stella