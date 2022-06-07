A man who left a model to follow

To the editor:

On the morning of June 3, Karl Scheible passed away. He had been battling cancer, and, an unfortunate fall down a flight of stairs, put him in the hospital. A place he would not return from.

The name may not mean much to most but any kid or parent will always remember the house on the corner of Oakland Court and Welling Avenue on Halloween.

House shutters askew, smoke machines, tombstones and Ghouls. Karl and wife Debbie knew how to put on a show. As the years went on, the numbers of trick or treaters grew. Karl counted with a clicker and I believe the record sits at 1500. They were inspiring, and a lot of the neighbors joined in decorating their homes. Oakland Court became a destination.

Of course, Karl did a lot more in life than decorate for the holidays. He was a giver, not a taker. When I found myself in the hospital, he cut my grass. No one asked him to do it.

I will remember him as a wonderful neighbor of 24 years, and the better man. I will miss him.

Bernard DeVille

Warwick