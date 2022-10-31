I have to say after hearing Colin Schmitt, Brian Maher, Dorey Houle and Judge Richard Geurtin speak, they are a breath of fresh air in politics. I’m not one to follow the ins and outs of politics but I have attended town halls and know enough to say that I have had some of them lie right to my face, and others scoff when I said I’d pray for them and asked for their prayers in return.

I myself am a “tell it like it is” truthful person who tries to live a moral life. I love the fact that these candidates do not hold back for fear of losing votes. They wear their hearts on their sleeves. They speak truth, and live moral lives. They respect life from conception to natural death. They don’t believe in lying to a girl by saying abortion is good for them. The stats show that is untrue, and as someone who has stood witness at clinics, and has friends who have suffered physically and mentally from abortion, that that is not the answer. The above candidates want to truly help girls by offering other options. They acknowledge that almost 80% of New Yorkers are NOT ok with the extreme abortion up until birth laws that the other lawmakers are absolutely okay with. As far as my religious beliefs go, it is against my religion to vote for a candidate who is okay with destroying the lives God has created. I believe it is wrong, and it puts my soul in jeopardy if I vote for someone who I know is okay with it. The above people do not stand for that, they stand for life, and they will have my vote on election day!

Eileen Collopy

Central Valley